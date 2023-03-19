– During today’s Pro Wrestling NOAH Great Voyage 2023 event in Yokohama, Japan, Jake Lee beat Kaito Kiyomiya to capture the GHC Heavyweight CHampionship. Kiyomiya previously won the title in September.

Jake Lee is a former Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion in AJPW. This is his first major singles title win in Pro Wrestling NOAH. After his title victory, Lee was confronted by Kongo member Katsuhiko Nakajima, setting up a match between the two for next month.

NOAH has also confirmed that Lee will defend the title against Nakajima at Green Journey 2023 on April 16 in Sendai, Japan. You can view some highlights and clips from today’s event below:

.@noah_katsuhiko has challenged the NEW GHC HVT Champion! “Jake Lee, I'll show you the real NOAH. I am NOAH!" #noah_ghc #gv2023pic.twitter.com/R8aYQSp9I0 — Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) March 19, 2023