Jake Lee Signs Contract With NJPW, Plans to Beat Tetsuya Naito

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) announced today the signing of former AJPW Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion and GHC Heavyweight Champion Jake Lee. Lee has previously competed in AJPW, Pro Wrestling NOAH, and New Japan as a member of the Bullet Club War Dogs.

During a press conference held by New Japan today announcing the news, Jake Lee said on his new contract, “Do you know what this is? Quite probably, yes. New Japan Pro-Wrestling wanted to do what it took to sign me, and out of the goodness of my heart I signed.” Lee added that his journey to New Japan was “a human drama nobody could have imagined, one I am offering to all of you.”

During the presser, he also revealed his intentions to beat reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Tetsuya Naito and win the belt. He stated, “There is more besides that you would understand if you watched. But first as a reporter, what you should be writing about is that I will tag with Gabe [Kidd], I will beat Naito and I will be IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.”

Lee competed in this year’s G1 Climax 34 tournament for New Japan. He finished sixth as part of the A-Block with six points. A video of the press conference announcing Jake Lee’s signing is available below.