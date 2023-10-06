Jake Roberts On The Best In-Ring Worker He Worked With, When He Was In His Prime

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the best in-ring worker he got to share the ring with and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On who was the best in-ring worker he got to work with: “Ronnie Garvin. Oh, he gets it. He truly gets it. He understands the ins and outs of the duck’s ass, man. He’s got it all. And he’s so believable. And being in the ring with him, we never had to talk about anything. We just went out there and did s**t. And we had a blast doing it, and we beat the crap out of each other. I often tell the story about beating up Ronnie and watching him sell. And I can always tell when he’s getting ready to make his comeback because his nipples would get hard. That was the truth. Yeah man, I looked down at him and the nipples weren’t hard, so I kicked him some more. So I’d kick him three or four more times. Punch him, turn around and look. ‘Nope, not yet.’ Bang, bang, bang. And then all of a sudden, I turn around and I see him getting hard, and he gets the chill bumps because he gets chill bumps too. And I just knew right then, brother, all hell is fixing to break loose. And he would get up and stomp the s**t out of me.”

On when he thinks he was in the middle of his physical prime: “Probably 1991. Yeah, but I wasn’t in my best physical shape back then. ’91, I got buff. Jacked up.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.