Jake Roberts Slams Bill Watts For Going Back On His WCW Deal, Watts’ Original Plan For Him

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Bill Watts going back on his agreed contract with WCW in 1992 after departing from WWE and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On dealing with Bill Watts about his WCW deal: “I’d had the pleasure of seeing that no good, fat, motherf**king Bill Watts. And he explained to me how my new contract was going to work, which wasn’t anything like the one that Kip Frey and I’d came up with. See, that was the thing. Kip Frey had sit down with me and come up with a contract thathat would have left me set for life. You know, it was a multimillion dollar contract. And then when Watts got there, that was the end of that shit. And Watts told me that my new contract would be $1,000 a day. It’s like, ‘Are you f**king kidding me?’

“He knew I couldn’t turn around and go back to the WWE. So he just squeezed me… Part of his deal with WCW was to break these contracts up. Some of those contracts were unbelievable, man. Those guys were getting fat. [laughs] They were getting fat, man. And his contract had to do with how much money he saved WCW. Now, how does he save money? Well, he gets you to renegotiate your contract, for less money. Now who’s going to do that? Well if you don’t do it, what he would do is he would threaten you with putting you on TV every week and getting beat by jobbers.”

On the details of his original WCW deal and plans to work with Sting: “He wanted me to come in, and just get beat flat out. It doesn’t [draw]. But that’s how stupid f**king Watts is. And not only that, he banned the snake. As soon as he did that brother, I said, ‘I’m out of here’… I knew I was f**ked [as soon as I heard Watts was coming in].”

On why he wanted to work in WCW instead of Japan: “No, it was the fact that I wanted to work at home…. Should have [talked with WWE about returning].”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.