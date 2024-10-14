Jake Roberts Explains What Made Eddie Graham Special As A Booker

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about what made Eddie Graham special as a booker and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On what made Graham so successful as a booker: “He took it apart man, and put it back together. You know, he made it a whole new thing. And he could write out — he could give you a match that would last 20 minutes, and he’d have 15 minutes of moves in it. So you had to pay attention.”

On Graham’s approach: “He just laid it out. And you went out and did it, man.”

On adjusting to Graham’s influence on how he worked matches: “It wasn’t much of an adjustment for us, because we get to do our own thing. And the bit we got was very, very flexible. We could take it and go a different direction if we wanted to. Do what we did, you know. But we were given just a shell and then, you know, given the finish. And that’s basically what we had to hold to.”

