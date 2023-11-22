Jake Roberts Was Frustrated When His Feud With Randy Savage Was Cut Short

Jake Roberts’ feud with Randy Savage in 1991 was cut short, and Roberts recently recalled why that was the case. The two feuded in ’91 but it never led to a match on PPV, and Roberts recalled in an interview with Steve Fall for WrestlingNewsCo that if it had he would have stayed with WWE instead of jumping to WCW in 1992. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the match not getting a big PPV blowoff: “Well, if I’d done that I’d still be with the company. When they pulled a rug on that one too, you know, it just really f**king frustrated me. Really frustrated me.”

On why the feud was ended shortly: “Randy was getting too much heat at home from his in-laws. They were going f**king psychotic for what I did to Elizabeth. So they had to kibosh the thing and get it off the air. Great, huh?”