Jake Roberts Praises Michael Hayes For His Creativity, What Made The Freebirds Work
On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about being around the Freebirds in Mid-South Wrestling, the creative genius that is Michael Hayes, and more. You can check out some highlights below:
On Michael Hayes: “Michael can create. He can do it. He’s been doing it for years… He just put it together man. He’d come up with an idea that he knew how to work it, piece it together and produce it. And he also knew how to play the game with the office. You know, which was more important with the situation in Dallas. He knew how to play those boys.”
On what made Hayes connect with fans: “He was so flamboyant. You know, the long blonde hair. That’s such a heat getter. You know, pretty boy. Everybody feels like, ‘I could whip his ass.’ Because he probably could.”
On Terry Gordy: “Oh Bam Bam was awesome, man. He’s such a gifted man. You know, and he started in the business incredibly young. I think he was like 14.”
On the Freebirds: “Years of work, but he put those together [work and learning. And then you throw [in] Michael, but really, he key to that team was Buddy, really. Buddy was the one that went out and did the groundwork. You know, he went out and did the hard s**t. He’s the one that went out and got bumped. He didn’t bump Michael around much till the end of the match. And you damn sure didn’t bump Bam Bam. He’s the one who made that teamwork.”
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.
