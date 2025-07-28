Jake Roberts Reveals He Missed AEW All In: Texas Due To Flight Cancelation

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about why he was not at Starrcast during the recent AEW All In weekend in Texas, despite being advertised for the event. You can check out some highlights below:

On missing his flight to AEW All In: Texas: “I sat in the Atlanta airport for eight hours… waiting for a flight that never happened. Yeah, I was there ’til 1:00 AM in the morning before they canceled it. It was supposed to leave at 4:30 [PM]… They screwed me, man. I was able to keep it under control, surprisingly.”

On why he missed the flight: “Just the weather, man. These storms that are coming through — no matter where they hit, it affects the whole country. If they have storms in Chicago, that still affects Atlanta. You know, it still does. So planes don’t get out. They don’t make their connections. That throws everything up in the air.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.