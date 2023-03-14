Jake Roberts Comments On MJF’s Fan Interaction, Says He Needs To Show More Restraint

Speaking recently with the Cafe de Rene podcast, Jake Roberts shared his reaction to MJF pouring a drink on a fan at AEW Revolution (via Wrestling Inc). While Roberts has certainly had praise for Friedman in the past, he categorized the interaction with the fan as “too much,” reccommending that, for any wrestler, “you gotta keep control of your shit.” You can read a highlight from Roberts and listen to the complete podcast below.

On the proper boundaries for a wrestler interacting with fans: “Anything where you do something to a fan is too much. Here’s the thing guys: the fans are the ones that make you. Don’t [say] ‘Hey, you fat fucking bitch.’ There’s no need for that. No. 1, she probably is a fat bitch and the kids beside her know momma is fat. She doesn’t need to be reminded. Is she coming back [to an AEW show in the future]? I doubt it, because the kids are crying, ‘that guy made fun of momma,’ and I’m not coming back for that shit.”