Jake Roberts Recalls Seeing Examples Of Bill Watts’ Racism

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about whether Bill Watts was a racist, Ernie Ladd, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether Bill Watts was a racist: “Absolutely… I’ve heard him verbally abused Ernie Ladd unbelievably. You know, did everything but call him a human being. He got pretty ugly with it. Yeah [racial slurs right to his face].”

On why he never talked to Ladd about it: “God no, man. I’m not going to sit there until that big sumbitch, ‘This guy’s talking s**t to you, and you’re not doing anything.’ I’m not going to dress him down too… It is a shame, man. [Watts] could have done a lot of things differently.”

