– During the latest edition of his Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts discussed getting to work with boxing legend Muhammad Ali in Mid-South Wrestling in 1985. During a New Orleans Superdome card in June 1985, Roberts faced The Snowman, and Ali was there in support of Snowman. After the match, Ali got involved when Roberts went after Ali’s manager, Bundini Brown. Ali then got up on the ring apron, nailing both Roberts and The Barbarian, enabling The Snowman to slam Roberts and pick up the win. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jake Roberts on facing The Snowman at the event: “He finally had to settle for The Snowman. He was ncredibly built, but not the sharpest knife in the drawer … and he was a little slow at doing things.”

On Ali shaking his hand and showing him respect: “I shook his hand and he pulled me in closely, ‘You’re a very smart young man. I’ll be gone tomorrow, you’ll be here next week. I understand. Very smart young man, you’re very smart.’ He respected what I did.”