Jake Roberts Reveals the One Time Bill Watts Showed Him Compassion

– Speaking on The Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts discussed his marriage with his wife Cheryl Hagood, and how their house burnt down. Roberts noted the only time he received compassion from promoter Bill Watts was when his house burned down. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jake Roberts on his wife Chery: “She always worked hard for me, and she always supported me in everything that I did. … We had a baby and she was taking care of the daughter, and doing a fine job even after our house burnt. We had an apartment that burnt to the ground when she was like eight months pregnant.”

On only receiving compassion from Bill Watts after his house burned down: “That was the one time Bill Watts actually showed a little compassion for me.”