Jake Roberts Thinks Ric Flair Has Tarnished His Legacy

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about whether Ric Flair has tarnished his legacy and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Hulk Hogan’s viral negative WWE Raw on Netflix appearance: “No, I wish I caught that, actually. It would have been something I would have enjoyed.”

On Ric Flair thinking he could wrestle again: “Wow. Please don’t, Ric. Please don’t.”

On whether Flair has tarnished his legacy: “Yeah. It is [a shame], man. But he keeps grabbing for straws.”

On smaller promotions disappearing in the late 80s: “Yeah, it concerned me, man. Because you don’t have any competition, and no choices. That’s a bad thing. You know, you back yourself into a corner there, and you can’t come out of it. There’s only one dog to ride, and if that dog wants to bite your leg, then you’re in trouble. So yeah, it was pretty scary, man.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.