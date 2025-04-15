Ryan Nemeth’s Lawsuit Against AEW Moving To Private Arbitration

Ryan Nemeth’s lawsuit against AEW is headed into private arbitration. As previously reported, Nemeth filed a lawsuit against against AEW, Tony Khan and CM Punk on February 14th alleging assault, breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and intentional interference with prospective advantage. AEW had sought last month to move the lawsuit to private arbitration, and POST Wrestling reports that the lawsuit is set to continue under that venue.

The site reports that Nemeth submitted filings on both Friday and Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court seeking to voluntarily dismiss his lawsuit, and that AEW filed on Monday to dismiss its petition to compel arbitration. Nemeth’s attorney told the outlet,

“There has been no settlement. The parties have agreed to submit the matter to arbitration.”

Both Nemeth’s and AEW’s moves to dismiss were made without prejudice. That means either side could choose to refile at any time.