Jake Roberts Explains What Makes Rey Mysterio Stand Out

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Rey Mysterio, the Natural Disasters, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On what makes Rey Mysterio stand out: “He was just so damn good and innovative man. He brought something different to the table every night. But he was just that good. He stood out in front. Cream always rises to the top, and it was always there, man.”

On the Natural Disasters going into the WWE Hall of Fame: “I think it’s great, man. Big John [Tenta] was something else, brother. He was something else. So they’re both fairly special, but Big John, he was a step above.”

