Jake Roberts Explains Why He Never Kept A Razor Blade In His Mouth

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Kamala, why he never kept a razor blade in his mouth for blood, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On who inspired his wrestling psychology: “Yeah I think Eddie Graham, Dusty Rhodes, Buck Robley. Those guys helped me a lot.”

On Eddie Graham: “He was just unbelievably sharp, man. He could come up with a finish that would just blow your mind. He could just put things together that just clicked. And I know getting a finish from him — sometimes the finishes were four or five minutes long. Damn near your whole match. But if you followed them, you would have a helluva match, with plenty of ups and downs. It’s just incredible.”

On where he kept his blade: “On my wrist… It’s too damn much disease in your mouth, man. Think about it… no telling where that tongue’s been.”

On Kamala: “Oh, he was a sweetheart, man. He really was. Thank God, because he was a big man. He was a natural 325-pound man. Yeah, he was [a big boy]. But just a great heart, kind-hearted. Never got in trouble, a good performer. He had it all man.”

