Jake Roberts On How Wrestling Promoters Screwed Up the Steel Cage Match

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the steel cage match being the best gimmick match in wrestling and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On what is the best gimmick match: “Well you know, I always like the cage match until they f**ked that up… by allowing people to escape from the cage. I mean, when the cage was first introduced to wrestling, it was a situation usually where the babyface couldn’t get his hands on the heel. The heel keeps running, getting out, you know, taking a disqualification, whatever to hold on to a title, usually. And you want to stop that, so what do you do? You want to stop all outside interference, too. If that’s the situation, then the perfect thing would be a cage. It means there must be a winner. That’s a fight to the finish. But they screwed it up by allowing yourself to escape from the cage.”

On the Long Island Coliseum fans: “Yeah, the brutality the fans put on your fans. The fans were brutal there, man. They’d throw all sorts of s**t at you. Batteries, oh man those hurt… get one of those off your noggin, see how you feel.”

