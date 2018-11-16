James Ellsworth Accused of Sending Nude Pics to Underage Girl, Denies Allegations

– James Ellsworth has been accused of sending nude pictures to an underage girl on Twitter, an allegation he has denied. A Twitter user with the handle @kliqkid posted several messages to her account alleging that Ellsworth sent her nude pictures after meeting her at an independent show on November 9th. She says that during their first meeting, he asked her age and she said she was sixteen. She asked him to follow her on Twitter, which he did, and she says she sent him a Direct Message wishing him luck for his appearance on the 10th.

She says Ellsworth then asked her for her Snapchat account, and she provided it. She alleges he then sent her unasked for nude photos and other selfies. She further claims that when she initially made the allegations, several female wrestlers contacted her and told her that he has done things like this before. The details are laid out in the video in the below tweets, which include screenshots of several of the photos. While the allegedly nude pics are censored, one uncensored selfie taken into a mirror does appear to show Ellsworth without anything on, and the other two uncensored pics are in various of undress.

Ellsworth’s social media history notes that he did have a indy show in Boston on November 9th, where he was in a street fight, as well as a show on November 10th in Long Island. Ellsworth’s legal team has posted to the Smackdown alumnus’ Twitter account denying the allegations, as you can see below as well.

411 has reached out to get more information on this story, and will update the story as necessary.

Hmu for ellsworths nudes cause at point IDGAF Multiple people have hit me up including wrestlers saying how he tries to get with fans and wrestlers 24/7 pic.twitter.com/nqO63Xo9K1 — Kenzie (@Kliqkid) November 16, 2018

Literally all screenshots for people who think I’m lying SMH pic.twitter.com/FYfth6CQnb — Kenzie (@Kliqkid) November 16, 2018

Here’s the story behind the shit with Ellsworth Of course people are gonna be on his side, but just know I’m not lying and would never lie about something this serious pic.twitter.com/HWDnSbT2d6 — Kenzie (@Kliqkid) November 16, 2018