Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

James Ellsworth Accused of Sending Nude Pics to Underage Girl, Denies Allegations

November 16, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
James Ellsworth

– James Ellsworth has been accused of sending nude pictures to an underage girl on Twitter, an allegation he has denied. A Twitter user with the handle @kliqkid posted several messages to her account alleging that Ellsworth sent her nude pictures after meeting her at an independent show on November 9th. She says that during their first meeting, he asked her age and she said she was sixteen. She asked him to follow her on Twitter, which he did, and she says she sent him a Direct Message wishing him luck for his appearance on the 10th.

She says Ellsworth then asked her for her Snapchat account, and she provided it. She alleges he then sent her unasked for nude photos and other selfies. She further claims that when she initially made the allegations, several female wrestlers contacted her and told her that he has done things like this before. The details are laid out in the video in the below tweets, which include screenshots of several of the photos. While the allegedly nude pics are censored, one uncensored selfie taken into a mirror does appear to show Ellsworth without anything on, and the other two uncensored pics are in various of undress.

Ellsworth’s social media history notes that he did have a indy show in Boston on November 9th, where he was in a street fight, as well as a show on November 10th in Long Island. Ellsworth’s legal team has posted to the Smackdown alumnus’ Twitter account denying the allegations, as you can see below as well.

411 has reached out to get more information on this story, and will update the story as necessary.

article topics :

James Ellsworth, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading