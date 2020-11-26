James Ellsworth Says Duane ‘Gillberg’ Gill Suffered a Heart Attack

Duane Gill, best known to wrestling fans as Gillberg, has suffered a heart attack according to James Ellsworth. Ellsworth posted a video to Twitter on Thursday morning revealing that Gill had a heart attack on Wednesday but is out of intensive care and doing fine now.

Ellsworth says in the video, which you can see below:

“Hey everyone, Happy Thanksgiving. I just got off the phone with Duane Gill, also known as Gillberg’s, wife. She wanted me to let everybody know what’s going on with Duane. He had a heart attack yesterday. But he is doing okay, he’s doing good. He just got out of ICU, doing very well, so I just wanted to say that first and foremost. He is doing fine and he should be okay going forward. Hopefully he’ll be home this weekend, and start transitioning into getting back to normal. But his wife did want me to come on here and tell everyone what’s going on. So please send your prayers to Gillberg and his family at this time. And hopefully, he’ll be home soon and back to his normal, fun, goofy self. Take care guys and God bless you. Stay safe.”

Gill is best known for his time in WWE during the late ’90s, during which he played the parody gimmick and had a 15-month reign as Light Heavyweight Champion. He continued to use the gimmick after leaving WWE and has made sporadic appearances on WWE TV now and again since. His last match was a win over Ellsworth, who he had previously tagged with, at a February 28th show for Adrenaline Wrestling.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Gill and hopes for a quick and full recovery.