James Mitchell Weighs in on Sami Callihan/Eddie Edwards Baseball Bat Incident, Talks Possible Title Run For Abyss

– James Mitchell spoke with WrestleZone for a new interview discussing his return to Impact Wrestling and more. Highlights are below:

On Kongo Kong and Jimmy Jacobs: “Their attitude is obviously a little arrogant. They’ve got that problem that many of us have in the wrestling business when we are getting started… we look for the approval of those that are more successful or experienced than ourselves. We ask for their opinions and when we don’t get exactly what we want to hear then we blow them off as old dinosaurs. Which is essentially what Kongo Kong and Jimmy Jacobs did when I went out there the other night and confronted them. The fact is, what I said out there to them, a lot of it is true. I do see a lot of myself in Jimmy Jacobs. I do see a lot of Abyss in Kongo Kong. I think they are tremendous talents. I have been watching both of them for several years. When I was on sabbatical I saw Kongo Kong out on the independent circuit and had thought about contacting him. Maybe trying to form a little alliance during that time I was estranged from Abyss. I went out there the other night and just wanted to give him some hard won wisdom. I let him know that you have to be careful and not to poke the bear. Instead of just being a gentleman about it he decided to be a bit of a smart ass and, as a result, I have invited both of them cordially to the Monster’s Ball. I think we are going to have to give them a lesson in humility.”

On the Sami Callihan–Eddie Edwards ball bat incident: “I definitely see how wrestling purists would think Sami and his ball bat were stepping over the line but I am the Sinister Minister so I always enjoy seeing a little extra “seasoning” thrown on top of the violence (Laughs). It was very brutal and a bit over the top but it could be just the thing that Impact needs right now to get people talking.”

On whether a more violent Impact Wrestling environment favors he and Abyss: “I think so. Frankly, Abyss and I were always able to, over the years, seamlessly move in and out of the various regimes or power structures. I think that whether it is this one or the future Abyss and myself will continue to shine through.”

On a possible Impact World Championship run: “Abyss and I have only been rekindling our relationship since this past summer so we are still working on getting to know one another again and are feeling one another out. Blood is thicker than water and I think everything is going to work out for us. Right now? We’re just laying waste to anybody who gets in our way. We will examine World Title matches if that’s something we become interested in. Right now we’re just getting the band back together.”

On how the current Impact compares to his previous runs in the company: “I expect great things out of the talent but the thing is Impact always had great talent. No one ever took anything away from the talent. Without naming names we know that there has been some management in the past that were less than competent and made less than great decisions. I know right now, personally, that Scott D’Amore and Don Callis are guys who really love wrestling. They are wrestling purists. They understand the proper way to present it to the public and how to find that right mix of entertainment, violence and athleticism. History will show that when Scott D’Amore was in charge of TNA/Impact’s direction, back in the day, is when it really did have it’s strongest and most sustained level of success. I expect great things from them. It’s going to be a slow climb but, from what I have seen in the last few months, they have been making a slow but steady climb out of the hole that others put them in. It’s going to take some work but I think they’ve got the right brains behind the product now to present it in the right way. I think we will get Impact back to where it deserves to be.”