Janai Kai, Rocky Romero Win Titles at MLW Slaughterhouse
– Some new champions were crowned tonight at MLW Slaughterhouse. Janai Kai defeated Delmi Exo by submission to win the Women’s Featherweight Championship. Janai Kai was revealed during the show as Delmi Exo’s “Phantom Challenger,” and she was escorted by Salina De La Renta.
Also during the event, Rocky Romero defeated Akira to win the MLW World Middleweight Championship. Romero’s NWA World Historic Welterweight Title was also on the line.
MLW Slaughterhouse was held tonight at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can see some highlight clips below:
Janai Kai is the Phantom Challenger! #MLWSH📍 Philly | Oct 14 | @FITETV pic.twitter.com/5gMYFDb6lF
— MLW (@MLW) October 15, 2023
📡📡 @MLW #MLWSH is NOW LIVE on #FITE+
👉 https://t.co/BJM4Np1OGF pic.twitter.com/oLHSBzbY4i
— FITE (@FiteTV) October 15, 2023
Who walks away with the Middleweight Title? #MLWSH📍 Philly | Oct 14 | @FITETV pic.twitter.com/1jKwFWx0xZ
— MLW (@MLW) October 15, 2023
Janai Kai with a beautiful throw! #MLWSH📍 Philly | Oct 14 | @FITETV pic.twitter.com/0aKCwnbTvN
— MLW (@MLW) October 15, 2023
#andnew pic.twitter.com/O05W4nYdDY
— MLW (@MLW) October 15, 2023
Beautiful technical wrestling clinic by Akira & Rocky Romero here at Slaughterhouse! The Death Fighter Akira makes his way to the ring to face Rocky Romero at Slaughterhouse! #MLWSH📍 Philly | Oct 14 | FITE pic.twitter.com/WYKe0g8tQP
— MLW (@MLW) October 15, 2023
Sliced Bread!! #MLWSH📍 Philly | Oct 14 | FITE pic.twitter.com/gHCg3hGLwI
— MLW (@MLW) October 15, 2023
#ANDNEW #MLWSH📍 Philly | Oct 14 | FITE pic.twitter.com/vmUn4VOsBq
— MLW (@MLW) October 15, 2023
