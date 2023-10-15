Janai Kai, Rocky Romero Win Titles at MLW Slaughterhouse

– Some new champions were crowned tonight at MLW Slaughterhouse. Janai Kai defeated Delmi Exo by submission to win the Women’s Featherweight Championship. Janai Kai was revealed during the show as Delmi Exo’s “Phantom Challenger,” and she was escorted by Salina De La Renta.

Also during the event, Rocky Romero defeated Akira to win the MLW World Middleweight Championship. Romero’s NWA World Historic Welterweight Title was also on the line.

MLW Slaughterhouse was held tonight at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can see some highlight clips below: