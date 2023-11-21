– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced a new Featherweight Title Bout for MLW One-Shot next month. Champ Janai Kai will defend the belt against Maki Itoh on December 7 in New York City. Here’s the full announcement:

Maki Itoh vs. Janai Kai World Featherweight Title Fight signed for Dec 7 in NYC

Featuring a FITE+ live premium event and bonus FUSION taping

NEW YORK / TOKYO — MLW today announced a MLW World Featherweight Title Fight: Janai Kai (champion, presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Maki Itoh at MLW: ONE-SHOT live and exclusively on FITE+ Thursday, December 7 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

Itoh, a former DDT Pro Ironman Heavymetalweight Champion & Tokyo Joshi Pro International Princess & Tag Team Champion, has her eyes set on making history and being the first to topple the undefeated Kai.

Kai, who dethroned Delmi Exo to win the belt, has been dominating the division, delivering vicious TKO ref stoppages in her wake. Fighting for Salina’s Promociones Dorado, Kai has become a standout amongst an impressive roster under Salina’s guidance.

Now, Janai Kai readies for her greatest challenge to date and it goes down in the bright lights of the Big Apple.

Will the “Fired Idol” extinguish Janai Kai’s hot streak? Or will the Kick Demon kick the mischief out of Itoh?

FIGHTLAND FITE+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Matt Cardona (with Saint Laurent)*

Satoshi Kojima vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (with Saint Laurent)

World Featherweight Title Fight:

Janai Kai (champion, presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Maki Itoh

TJPW Princess of Princess Championship

Miyu Yamashita (champion) vs. “God Queen” Delmi Exo

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

