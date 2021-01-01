Impact Wrestling has announced that the month of January will be ‘Knockouts Month’ on Impact Plus, with content focused on Jordynne Grace, Gail Kim and more. Here’s the press release:

January is Knockouts Month on IMPACT Plus!

On IMPACT Connected, Jordynne Grace answers questions from fans around the world. Gail Kim runs down her all-time favorite matches in Fave Five. Plus, revisit some of the best Knockouts matches in IMPACT Wrestling history and so much more!

Stay tuned for announcements on more exciting content throughout the month!