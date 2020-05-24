Japanese News Outlet Reports on Alleged Cause of Death for Hana Kimura

– Japanese news media outlet Sponichi Annex has reported details on the cause of death for late STARDOM wrestler Hana Kimura. Per the report from Sponichi Annex, the Metropolitan Police Department in Joto revealed there was a case of ingesting hydrogen sulfide in the Koto Ward, where a dead body was handled. Based on the article, it appears the police department did not yet want to confirm the details regarding Kimura out of sensitivity to her family.

While her cause of death is believed to be suicide, likely due to ingesting hydrogen sulfide, it’s still officially unknown. One of Kimura’s neighbors revealed that fire engines and ambulances arrived at her home at about 4:00 am, and said “the cause was hydrogen sulfide.”

As previously reported, WWE wrestler Kairi Sane commented on Hana Kimura on her Twitter account yesterday. She wrote on Kimura’s earlier tweets, where she appeared to be committing self-harm (via Google Translate), “I was able to notice her tweet right away because it was afternoon in the United States by the time difference (midnight in Japan time) and I called Jungle Screamer and Rossi Ogawa with Io immediately. Kyona went with all her might. However… I didn’t make it in time”

Japanese wrestling organization STARDOM announced Hana Kimura’s death on Friday, May 22. She was only 22 years of age.