Paige, Taya Valkyrie, Natalya, Su Yung, Others React To Death of Hana Kimura

May 23, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Hana Kimura

Paige, Cash Wheeler, Taya Valkyrie, Natalya, Lance Storm, Su Yung, Tama Tonga, Rachael Ellering, Shotzi Blackheart, No Way Jose, and others have reacted on Twitter to the tragic news that Hana Kimura has died. You can see the tweets below.

Hana Kimura

