Paige, Taya Valkyrie, Natalya, Su Yung, Others React To Death of Hana Kimura

Paige, Cash Wheeler, Taya Valkyrie, Natalya, Lance Storm, Su Yung, Tama Tonga, Rachael Ellering, Shotzi Blackheart, No Way Jose, and others have reacted on Twitter to the tragic news that Hana Kimura has died. You can see the tweets below.

This breaks my heart. The Internet can be a cruel disgusting place. RIP to this beautiful young woman. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/SbgEyhoqpW — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 23, 2020

I just heard this news and I’m truly saddened by it. Heartbreaking. Prayers for #HanaKimura and her family. ❤️ https://t.co/gM7gSv9rFB — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) May 23, 2020

This is NOT ok. Ppl forget that on the other end of that social media is REAL person. W a family, goals, love & an entire life to live. She was 22yrs old. U want 2 call urself a fan but bully wrestlers on your social media? Ur not, ur a piece of shit. Scum of the earth type shit — Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) May 23, 2020

Wrestling, reality tv, movies, walking down the street minding your own damn business….IT DOESNT MATTER! Humans should care about each other, not project their own insecurities on others. Negative words and tweets, comments whatever…..they hurt. They affect ppl. https://t.co/VvmJRo2lSS — Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) May 23, 2020

I am sick to my stomach 💔 — Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) May 23, 2020

No 🥺 how… beautiful sweet Hana, sending you a prayer and all the love to your family and friends. 🙏🏻 I am speechless….. https://t.co/HZQpCBWkOY — Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) May 23, 2020

We as people need to be and do better. Be kind, be better. #RIP 💔 https://t.co/41RCC5BqKg — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) May 23, 2020

💔💔💔💔💔💔

No……… — Sü Yüng (@realsuyung) May 23, 2020

My 💔 — Tama “The Good Bad Guy” Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) May 23, 2020

I am completely sick to my stomach about the news of @hanadayo0903 This cyber bullying needs to stop! She had a bright future. I am so sorry Hana. #RipHanaKimura #HanaKimura — Jessicka Havok (@FearHavok) May 23, 2020

Be nicer. Be better. This is heartbreaking. — Rachael Ellering (@RachaelEversWWE) May 23, 2020

I didnt even know you and I am crying. Spread love not hate. Words are powerful. ❤️ #riphanakimura — Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) May 23, 2020

Such a kind and wonderful person. Absolutely heartbreaking. Condolences to her family and loved ones. RIP Hana Kimura 💔 https://t.co/Qb3s3Yp7H4 — Bull James (@RealBullJames) May 23, 2020

My sweet @hanadayo0903 why? Just why? People are so cruel and you didn’t deserve this…. #RIP 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mCbcU2CMSf — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) May 23, 2020

It would help humanity out a great deal if we could put effort into being kind to one another. RIP Hana Kimura Condolences to her family, and her friends. — Andrew Everett is more athletic than you (@_AndrewEverett) May 23, 2020

We all just need to show love to each other. ❤️💜 RIP Hana https://t.co/JtEV2IOEeg — Levis ⁷ (@WWENoWayJose) May 23, 2020

#RIPHanaKimura Gone way too soon….. — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) May 23, 2020