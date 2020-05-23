STARDOM’s Hana Kimura Passes Away

What has been a difficult week in wrestling has just gotten worse, as STARDOM’s Hana Kimura has passed away. STARDOM announced on Twitter Friday night that Kimura had passed. No details were made available. Kimura was 22 years old.

Kimura, the daughter of former wrestler Kyoko Kimura, trained at Wrestle-1’s Professional Wrestling University and debuted in March of 2016 at a Wrestle-1 show. Her first championship with joshi promotion JWP, where she captured the JWP Junior Championship in September of 2016 and held it until the end of December of that year. She split her time between Wrestle-1, Sendai Girls’ Pro Wrestling and STARDOM, leaving Wrestle-1 in 2019 and joining STARDOM full-time. She worked a dark match for STARDOM at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14, a tag team match in which she and Giulia lost to Mayu Iwatani and Arisa Hoshiki.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Hana Kimura.