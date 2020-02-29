Japanese Promotion WRESTLE-1 Suspending Activities Indefinitely in April

Japanese promotion WRESTLE-1 is ending their active status as of the start of April. The company announced on Twitter that they will “suspend its activities indefinitely” after their Korakuen Hall show on April 1st in a tweet, which you can see below.

The company also made an announcement about the decision, which reads as follows (translated by Google as my Japanese isn’t what it used to be):

We would like to report that the professional wrestling organization “WRESTLE-1” will suspend its activities indefinitely at the end of the Korakuen Hall Games in Tokyo on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Thank you to all the fans who supported us, the people who supported the organization and the players, and all the concerned parties. Sorry for the sudden report. Due to the suspension of activities, all Wrestle One players will be released on March 31, 2020 (Tuesday). Both players and staff are willing to run with all their strength until the end. Thank you for your continued support.

WRESTLE-1 was founded by Keiji Mutoh in 2013.