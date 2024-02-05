wrestling / News
Japanese Wrestler Asahi Passes Away
Actwres girl’Z star Asahi has reportedly passed away. The Japanese women’s wrestling promotion announced that Asahi passed away due to an “unexpected accident.” Dark Puroresu Flowsion reports that the accident was a car crash, though that has not been officially confirmed. She was just 21 years old.
Asahi began wrestling in 2017 and competed for Ice Ribbon, Actwres girl’Z, Kani KING Produce and a number of other promotions. Actwres girl’Z announced that their February 9th show in Shinkiba had been canceled for now, with announcement set to be made later.
The company’s statement reads:
“We would like to inform you that Asahi, a member of our company, has passed away due to an unexpected accident. We would also like to inform you that the Shinkiba performance on February 9th has been canceled for the time being. We will inform you about the future within the next day or two.
We would like to express our gratitude to everyone who has supported Asahi so far.”
On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Asahi.
【大切なお知らせ】
弊社所属の朝陽が不慮の事故に遭い永眠しました事をご報告申し上げます。
なお、2/9の新木場公演は当面、中止と発表させて頂く事も併せてご報告致します。
今後については一両日中にご案内させて頂きます。
これまで朝陽へのたくさんの応援を頂いた皆様に感謝を申し上げます。 pic.twitter.com/6sOk7w444A
— アクトレスガールズ / Actwres girl'Z (@actwresgirlz) February 5, 2024
AWG Joshi wrestler Asahi has passed away in a car crash. RIP 😔 pic.twitter.com/BOM0DRqugd
— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) February 5, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Details His First Experience With Andre the Giant
- Eric Bischoff On Triple H’s Handling Of Questions About Allegations Made Against Vince McMahon
- Friday’s The Rock – Roman Reigns Confrontation Gets Record Number of Youtube Dislikes
- More On Backstage Reaction to Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns Not Happening at Wrestlemania, When Cody Knew, More