Japanese Wrestler Asahi Passes Away

Actwres girl’Z star Asahi has reportedly passed away. The Japanese women’s wrestling promotion announced that Asahi passed away due to an “unexpected accident.” Dark Puroresu Flowsion reports that the accident was a car crash, though that has not been officially confirmed. She was just 21 years old.

Asahi began wrestling in 2017 and competed for Ice Ribbon, Actwres girl’Z, Kani KING Produce and a number of other promotions. Actwres girl’Z announced that their February 9th show in Shinkiba had been canceled for now, with announcement set to be made later.

The company’s statement reads:

“We would like to inform you that Asahi, a member of our company, has passed away due to an unexpected accident. We would also like to inform you that the Shinkiba performance on February 9th has been canceled for the time being. We will inform you about the future within the next day or two. We would like to express our gratitude to everyone who has supported Asahi so far.”

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Asahi.