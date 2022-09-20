Jasmin St. Clair on How She Got Into the Wrestling Business, Starting in ECW

– PWMania.com recently spoke to former adult film star and ECW talent Jasmin St. Clair, who discussed going from the adult entertainment business to wrestling. Below are some highlights.

On getting started in ECW: “It was one of the biggest highlights of my youth and it was a lot of fun. When I got into the adult film business, I was still working for XPW. I didn’t start there though. I started at ECW. I just didn’t know what was going on for me yet.”

On the experience of working in ECW: “I wasn’t sure what to expect. It was an adrenaline rush and something I enjoyed. I got into it because of ECW wrestling, and Rob Black. He introduced me to them. I had my brief stint with XPW and then I quit and just went there full-time.”

On having fun in the wrestling business: “Everywhere was just a different experience with different people but all wonderful. When I worked at Memphis Championship Wrestling, that was very cool as well. It’s been fun and is always an adventure. I’ve met a lot of interesting people throughout this whole journey and I’m fortunate for the fans that I do have.”