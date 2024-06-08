Javier Bernal Thanks Fans For Support After Suffering Foot Injury

As previously reported, Javier Bernal announced that he is going to miss around six months due to suffering a broken foot at the NXT Level Up tapings. He noted that the injury will require surgery. In a post on Instagram, Bernal wrote more about the injury and his determination to come back from it.

He wrote: “First, I’d like to say I have the best fans, the best friends, and the best fiancée in the world. The outpouring of love I’ve received this week has filled my heart with joy in a time I find myself feeling in peril. You guys have gotten me through this week, and I’m certain will help me to my journey back.

For those that missed it, I have a few fractured bones in my foot after last night’s Level Up. Initially, we thought surgery was not going to be necessary but have found out that surgery is more than likely what I’ll need to do. Gutted that I’m here, but I want to make one thing clear:

Day in and day out, I bust my ass to give you the best experience I can give within my power. As upset, frustrated, and as scared as I am right now, I am also excited. I’m excited because I have a chance to give you something, someone, to believe in. @WWE is all about giving you a hero, someone to look up to. I looked up to quite a few people, and quite a few of my heroes had these experiences. So now it’s my turn.

I promise you, I will give you something to believe in.”