Jay Lethal Supports Jeff Jarrett Following AEW Dynamite Loss

Jeff Jarrett was in the Owen Hart tournament on last night’s AEW Dynamite, but lost in the first round to the returning Hangman Page. In a digital exclusive, Jay Lethal supported Jarrett and said he honored Owen with his effort.

He said: “I really feel like I know what’s going on through your head right now. Jeff, I think what’s going on in your head is you think that you may have squandered this opportunity, and if you think that, you’d be a damn liar. You know why? Because it’s the furthest thing from the truth. You didn’t squander anything. While everybody got to prepare for their opponents. It’s not an excuse, it’s the fact. It’s the fact, Jeff, and you know it. Another thing probably going through your head is you probably think that you didn’t do such a great job of honoring the memory of your friend, and that’d be a damn lie as well. You know why? Because you went out of there, and you worked your ass off. You didn’t take any back steps. You didn’t take any backroads, no cheap shots, and you didn’t do any of it. You know why? Because you tried to honor your friend. Not try, you did. You went out there and fought a noble fight for a noble friend; and we all appreciate that. Nobody can look you in the eye and say you didn’t try. Nobody can look you in the eye and say you didn’t succeed in your goal, which was honoring Owen Hart. I’m not the only one who thinks so.”

Sonjay Dutt added: “Jeff, I said it before. We’ve been through it all. Up and down. Good and bad. And every time we got knocked down you know what you told me? You told me, ‘Hey, life? It doesn’t give you obstacles. It gives you opportunities.’ Right? So I’m throwing it right back in your face, Jeff. This is an opportunity. You need to look at it from that perspective. Owen’s up there, he’s proud of you. He’s proud of every single damn thing that you have done in the last 25 years. And today? Tonight? What you just did was the icing on the cake. And if you don’t see this as an opportunity, then I want to slap you in the face. Because this is an opportunity. This is it, Jeff. You understand? This is your opportunity. This is our opportunity and we’re gonna figure out what those next steps are and we’re not gonna do it alone. We’re gonna do it together just like we all have done. You got this.”