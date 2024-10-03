Jay White Says Hangman Page Will Answer To Him Following Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

Jay White made his AEW return on last night’s AEW Dynamite, saving Juice Robinson from an attack by Hangman Page. In a digital exclusive, White called out Page and said that he has to answer to him for his actions.

He said: “Hangman Adam Page, what was it that Jeff Jarrett said to you? I think he said sooner or later, you’re gonna have to answer to the man in the mirror. I’m not that man that he was speaking of, nor am I am a mirror. But you need to and you will answer to me. Not for those things that he was talking about, not for those things that he says will keep you up at night, not for those things that will haunt you. I don’t care about those things. I don’t care about who wronged you. I don’t care about who you did wrong. I don’t care about who hurt you, I don’t care about who you hurt. I don’t care about who you make bleed, I don’t care about how much you bleed. I don’t care about who sings your children lullabies at night, whether it be you, your wife, or The Realest, Whose House? No, no, no. I don’t care about those things. What is care about is that you were one of two men that knocked me off of my path, my path to the AEW World Championship because that is where I belong. My path is leading me there where I belong, where I, the Catalyst of Professional Wrestling, am meant to be. That is at the top of this industry. The most elite of all, that is me, that is what I care about about, Adam. I do not care about you and your family. No, but what has gotten into you recently? Adam, you see, we’ve known each other for a long time. There’s been this change. We talk about paths, I talk about paths. You have left a path of destruction everywhere you go. You’ve quite literally left flames in your wake, and you know what, I wouldn’t have a problem with it, if it didn’t affect me, and you didn’t try to include the Bang Bang Gang in your carnage. But that’s perfect. You see how this works out? You see, I need you, and how perfect, look at the time that you present yourself to me. You give me this opportunity to stop this runaway train now known as ‘Cowboy Shit’ Hangman Adam Page. I’m the one, I’m the one that will stop you. You see, we can fight fire with fire, and we will see who burns.”