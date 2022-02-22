wrestling / News
Jay White vs. Alex Shelley Announced for Impact Wrestling Sacrifice
February 22, 2022 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has announced the first matchup for the upcoming Sacrifice 2022 event. It will be NJPW star and Bullet Club leader Jay White against Alex Shelley. You can see the match announcement below.
Impact’s Sacrifice show is scheduled for Saturday, March 5. It will live on Impact! Plus.
LIVE Saturday March 5th on IMPACT Plus and IMPACT Insiders on YouTube!#BulletClub leader @JayWhiteNZ vs @fakekinkade!
Tickets are on-sale now!: https://t.co/IQZ1hLYRFZ
IMPACT+ :https://t.co/yTFoDbHS7J pic.twitter.com/3opqxwIRRv
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 22, 2022
More Trending Stories
- JBL Recalls Finlay Pulling Off ‘One Of The Greatest Ribs Of All Time’ On Hornswoggle
- Bruce Prichard On Ken Shamrock Signing With WWE In 1997, Vince McMahon’s Preference For Shamrock Over Dan Severn
- Aliyah Posing in Tight Outfit, Cora Jade & Raquel Gonzalez Flexing Biceps Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos
- Details On Backstage Reaction to Madcap Moss’ Elimination Chamber Bump