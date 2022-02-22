wrestling / News

Jay White vs. Alex Shelley Announced for Impact Wrestling Sacrifice

February 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Sacrifice - Jay White vs. Alex Shelley Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has announced the first matchup for the upcoming Sacrifice 2022 event. It will be NJPW star and Bullet Club leader Jay White against Alex Shelley. You can see the match announcement below.

Impact’s Sacrifice show is scheduled for Saturday, March 5. It will live on Impact! Plus.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alex Shelley, Impact Wrestling, Jay White, Sacrifice, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading