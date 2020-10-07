Jazz Announces Her Retirement From Wrestling

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Jazz revealed that she had her last match recently and is now retired from professional wrestling.

When asked if she is still working, she said: “Maybe I was a few months ago, but honestly, I just had my last match this previous – this past Sunday. I’m done with in-ring; last match. Yeah, I’m going to say ever. I’m done. I’m limping right now, so I’m done yes. Yeah, but I’m not going to Terry Funk it. I’m done. I was actually going to do a whole tour for 2020, but with the pandemic happening, that kind of screwed everything up. But we’ll see for 2021. I may try to do a little tour around. Well, I’m really done. But I go out there and do 45 seconds – 1 minute. That’s all I got.”

She also said that she went into that match knowing it was her last. She added: “Yes I did. Yes I did. Honestly guys, truthfully, I’ve been having some issues with my knees and my back and a lot of more issues, physically, mentally and emotionally. That’s why I had to just kind of forfeit the NWA title, because I was, you know, having some issues. I just figured I got two beautiful daughters and you know, I gotta focus on them right now.”