Jazz To Receive Cauliflower Alley Club’s Women’s Wrestling Award

NWA and WWE alumna Jazz is set to recent the Women’s Wrestling Award from the Cauliflower Alley Club. The organization announced the news Wednesday on Facebook, as you can see below:

The Cauliflower Alley Club is delighted to announce that Jazz will be honored with the Women’s Wrestling Award at the 59th Annual CAC Reunion in Las Vegas, August 18-20, at the Plaza Hotel and Casino, a testament to her outstanding contributions to women’s wrestling. Congratulations.