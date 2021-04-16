Jazz Retires On Impact Wrestling (Clip)

Jazz announced her retirement on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The former WWE and NWA Women’s Champion made the announcement on Impact that she was hanging up her boots once and for all. You can see a clip from the segment below, in which she talked about her run and praised Jordynne Grace, thanking her and Impact for welcoming her.

Jazz’s retirement brings to a close a 23 year career that included runs in ECW and WWE, the latter of which saw her hold the Women’s Championship twice. After exiting WWE in 2004 she went to the independent scene for a but before returning in 2006 for a year-long run. She had lengthy runs in Women Superstars Uncensored and the NWA, the latter of which saw her hold the NWA Women’s Championship for 948 days.

She was already on her retirement tour when she joined Impact last November and teamed up with Grace in the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament. Her final match was at Impact Hardcore Justice, where she put her career on the line against Deonna Purrazzo for the Impact Knockouts Championship.