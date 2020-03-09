– Jazzy Gabert recently spoke to Kristen Ashly of Fightful about why she left WWE and more. Highlights are below.

On leaving WWE: “It was a decision that had many reasons. It was not simple, not because of one thing that wasn’t right, it was several issues that had to be solved, and I didn’t see any other option than walking away from what I once wanted so badly. It wasn’t an easy decision, I had to think [a] long time about it. But after talking to the official and hearing that absolutely nothing would change if I let [them] renew my contract, it was just not worth it.”

On starting her own promotion: “It’s called SIRIUS Sports Entertainment, my first show will be on April 19, and it’s going to be a bit different from what the fans [are] used to. ‘m [setting up in] a theatre, the ring will be up the stage. There will be a group of dancers who upgrade the whole wrestling experience. There is a singer and the entrances going to be extra special. I have the best athletes from all over Europe. I’m very excited to show the world my personal idea of a wrestling show. I always had the idea, and the local people asked me all the time when there is a show around so they can watch me. So, after my contract expired in January, and I’m not on tour [until] May, I thought I have some time to actually do it. So now I’m doing it.”