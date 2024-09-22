JBL Discusses Joe Tessitore Joining the WWE Broadcast Team

– During a recent interview with Huge Pop, WWE Hall of Famer JBL discussed the new WWE Raw broadcast commentator Joe Tessitore. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

JBL on Joe Tessitore: “Joe seems like a really bright guy. He does a wonderful job with football and he’s very well-researched. I think he’ll do well, but you don’t know until you get out there. It’s such a different dynamic because you’re not a real announcer calling a real sport. You’re part of the show, it’s important how you call the match.”

On what Tessitore brings to Raw: “You can’t just say, ‘I’m going to call this match.’ It depends who wins or loses. It depends on where you’re going afterwards. You can say, ‘This guy has a zero chance; there’s no way he’ll ever beat this guy,’ if that guy is going to win, because of what you’ve done is you’ve put the underdog way down there and you give them a chance to come back. If it’s a guy that doesn’t mean anything to the roster, you can say that, but you don’t want to do that to a regular person that’s on the roster that’s going to be there forever.”