JBL Calls Jacob Fatu A Once-In-A-Generation Talent

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, JBL talked about LA Knight’s future after losing the WWE United States Title to Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On LA Knight’s future: “There’s going to be a lot of places he can go here. I think he’s going to get the keys to the car, and I think it’s going to be up to him, and he’s done a very good job. And I think he’ll do well going forward. Some of the stuff he did where he hops on the top rope, I mean — and I’m not saying this in a bad way, I’m saying in a very good way. He’s what, in his early 40s, is that right? When I was in my early 40s, they acted like you were 70. It was like, ‘Oh my God, he’s old, old, old.’ These guys now, because they take care of themselves so well, 40 doesn’t matter anymore. That age doesn’t matter anymore.

“I think he’s a fantastic athlete, and I think he’ll be just fine. I think he’s going to get the keys to the car, and they’re going to have options of where he can go. And I think he’s going to excel like he’s done everywhere else. Jacob Fatu to me is the guy that they are — they want to send to the moon, and I have a feeling he’s going to be up there with Buzz Aldrin, because that son of a bitch is good.”

On Fatu taking Solo Sikoa’s spot in WWE: “It could have been, absolutely it could have been. I mean, you have a guy come in that — Jacob Fatu. I mean look you and I have either been wrestling fans or in this business for a very, very long time. You don’t have a guy come on like Jacob Fatu very often. He’s a once-in-a-generation guy that comes along. It’s shocking how good he is. And it may have been Solo’s spot, I don’t know. But all of a sudden Jacob Fatu comes in, and you’re like, ‘We got to make way for this.’ Doesn’t mean that Solo doesn’t get his chance but it means that Jacob Fatu goes to the front line, not just in front of Solo, but in front of a lot of people. Because he’s that good, he really is that good. I see him in the main event of WrestleMania. I don’t know if next year or the next year, he’s going to be there, I think. Unless an injury happens, or whatever could possibly happen. But he should be there. He’s that freaking good.

“And the Bloodline to me, you don’t want to nWo it. And I’m not taking a shot at the nWo, greatest storyline probably in the history of wrestling. That or Mr. McMahon. I think one of the two was probably the greatest storyline ever. But then all of a sudden Virgil’s in it, and you overdo it. You don’t want to do that with the Bloodline, it was too good. And these guys are all still there. And if you want to reform it, I think you can, but you don’t want to water it down.”

