JBL Thinks There Is A Chance The Rock Will Wrestle This Year

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, JBL talked about The Rock’s WWE SmackDown segment with Cody Rhodes, his belief that The Rock will wrestle again and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On The Rock’s WWE SmackDown segment with Cody Rhodes: “I did. I thought it was strange, and I thought it was probably supposed to be strange. Sometimes you do stuff that you don’t have a finish to. That’s why you call it episodic television, and I thought that’s what that was. I have no idea what ‘I’m gonna take your soul’ [meant], I don’t think anybody else does. I thought it was incredibly well done.

“It looked uncomfortable, and I think that’s how it was supposed to look. I thought it was incredibly well done. And by the way, you got the biggest movie star in the last 20 years coming back to WWE. There’s no downside to this. A lot of people have always gotten mad about guys coming back. We got mad about the Warrior coming back, about Sid coming back, about Hogan coming back, about The Rock coming back. Look, if you’re big enough, you don’t need ‘em. But there ain’t nobody bigger than that man. Aand so it’s always great to someone like that come back because it really does help the show.”

On whether The Rock will wrestle this year: “I think there’s a chance. Yeah, because I think The Rock loves wrestling. I think deep down, The Rock really enjoys wrestling. And he’s always loved the business. He grew up in the business. It’s always been a part of his blood. He’s really good at it, by the way. I’d love to see him wrestle.

“I don’t know if he will or not. You know, it’s kind of — you never know what’s a swerve and what isn’t. When he said, Cody and he doesn’t have to culminate in a match, I thought it was a great thing that he said. Now, whether that’s true or not is different, whether he’s working or whatever else. Good grief, I hope he’s working us, because I enjoy being worked. I enjoy swerves coming, and I enjoy the fun of being surprised. I’d love to see Rock in a match, and I’d love to see Rock versus Roman. I think that’s really one of the most interesting things out there.”

