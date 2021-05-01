JCW Opening Day Results: Joey Janela In Action And More

Jersey Championship Wrestling held their ‘Opening Day’ event today at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Young Dumb ‘N Broke (Ellis Taylor & Charlie Tiger) defeated. Marcus Mathers & Dylan McKay

* Charles Mason defeated Steve Scott

* Billie Starkz defeated Janai Kai

* Frontman Jah-C defeated JJ Garrett

* Everett Connors defeated Edith Surreal

* 1 Called Manders defeated Conan Lycan

* Joey Janela defeated Slayer

* Ninja Mack defeated Dante Leon

Conan Lycan saw that Janai/Billie spot and wanted to try it out on Manders #JCWOpeningDay pic.twitter.com/qf9fhfUPsm — Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) May 1, 2021