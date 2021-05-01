wrestling / News
JCW Opening Day Results: Joey Janela In Action And More
Jersey Championship Wrestling held their ‘Opening Day’ event today at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Young Dumb ‘N Broke (Ellis Taylor & Charlie Tiger) defeated. Marcus Mathers & Dylan McKay
* Charles Mason defeated Steve Scott
* Billie Starkz defeated Janai Kai
* Frontman Jah-C defeated JJ Garrett
* Everett Connors defeated Edith Surreal
* 1 Called Manders defeated Conan Lycan
* Joey Janela defeated Slayer
* Ninja Mack defeated Dante Leon
Poetry in Motion @BillieStarkz #JCWOpeningDay pic.twitter.com/nLcexQNP5u
— 1 Called Scottyda78ERS (@scottyda78) May 1, 2021
.@JANELABABY with a piledriver!#JCW #JCWOpeningDay @JerseyCW
FREE SHOW▶️https://t.co/zEhPjXd5AV pic.twitter.com/oz796Jgbgi
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) May 1, 2021
Conan Lycan saw that Janai/Billie spot and wanted to try it out on Manders #JCWOpeningDay pic.twitter.com/qf9fhfUPsm
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) May 1, 2021
@EndseekerLeon might have had a lil bit of ninja training too #JCWOpeningDay pic.twitter.com/h1iQPfg3VV
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) May 1, 2021
