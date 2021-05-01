wrestling / News

JCW Opening Day Results: Joey Janela In Action And More

May 1, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
JCW Opening Day

Jersey Championship Wrestling held their ‘Opening Day’ event today at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Young Dumb ‘N Broke (Ellis Taylor & Charlie Tiger) defeated. Marcus Mathers & Dylan McKay
* Charles Mason defeated Steve Scott
* Billie Starkz defeated Janai Kai
* Frontman Jah-C defeated JJ Garrett
* Everett Connors defeated Edith Surreal
* 1 Called Manders defeated Conan Lycan
* Joey Janela defeated Slayer
* Ninja Mack defeated Dante Leon

