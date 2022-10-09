– Jersey Championship Wrestling (JCW) returned today for JCW vs. The World. The event was held at The Carousel Room at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jerse. You can check out the livestream along with some results, courtesy of Fightful:

* Steve Scott beat Shota.

* Scramble: Bam Sullivan beat B-Boy, Big Vin, Dustin Waller, Axton Ray and Janai Kai.

* Tony Deppen beat Skayde.

* Young Dumb N Broke (Charlie Tiger and Ellis Taylor) beat Shazza McKenzie and Sumie Sukai.

* Jonathan Gresham beat Alec Price.

* Sawyer Wreck beat Jungle Kyona.

* Charles Mason beat Yoya.

* Deathmatch: Alex Colon beat Hoodfoot.