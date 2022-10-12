wrestling / News

JD Drake Comments on Josh Briggs Allegedly Cribbing His Moveset on WWE NXT

October 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NXT UK Josh Briggs Brooks Jensen Image Credit: WWE

– AEW wrestler JD Drake is alleging that WWE NXT Superstar Josh Briggs is taking cues from his own moveset during last night’s edition of WWE NXT. Drake is alleging that Briggs is pulling out moves that Drake was previously using beforehand in a series of tweets.

JD Drake tweeted last night during NXT, “At least let them know where you got it from Josh Briggs. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.”

Drake later commented on a clothesline spot during the match, “I did this in 2015-16. Worked with Josh in Evolve for a few years. Guess I made an impression.” You can view those tweets below:

