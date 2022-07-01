JD McDonagh Says He’s a Better Ace than Hiroshi Tanahashi

Jordan Devlin is coming to WWE NXT as JD McDonagh, and he used his nickname to fire a shot at Hiroshi Tanahashi. As noted last month, Devlin has been rebranded as McDonagh and appeared in vignettes hyping his arrival in NXT. The NXT Twitter account posted a GIF from his most recent vignette, which aired on Tuesday’s episode, saying that McDonagh is “The ACE everywhere he goes.”

Of course, “Ace” is also Tanahashi’s nickname, and McDonagh didn’t mind making reference to that fact as he retweeted the GIF and added:

“Tanahashi couldn’t lace my boots.”

Tanahashi most recently fought Jon Moxley to determine the interim AEW World Champion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, with Moxley coming out victorious.