JD McDonagh Rips Off the Old Judgment Day T-Shirt

– It looks like The Judgment Day as we know it is over. Last night’s WWE SummerSlam saw the stable absolutely implode. Dominik Mysterio betrayed his mami, Rhea Ripley, helping Liv Morgan retain her WWE Women’s World Championship. Finn Balor later denied to an irate Damian Priest that he was in on the betrayal. However, later on during the premium live event, Balor betrayed Damian Priest, helping Gunther win the World Heavyweight Championship. It looks like JD McDonagh was in on the betrayal as well.

He shared photos on Instagram of himself ripping off the old Judgment Day t-shirt that had the names of Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio on it. McDonagh wrote in the caption, “Never liked this shirt anyway. #SummerSlam”

You can view the photos JD McDonagh shared below. He currently holds the WWE World Tag Team Titles along with Balor.