Jeff Hardy Pulled From RingsideFest, Replaced With Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross
– RingsideFest will not have Jeff Hardy as previously planned next month, but will have Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. The company announced on Monday that Hardy has been pulled from his November 3rd appearance and instead, Bliss and Cross will appear.
Hardy has a November 7th court date for his DWI arrest in North Carolina earlier this month. RingsideFest’s full announcement is below:
Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross to Replace Jeff Hardy at Ringside Fest
WWE® Superstars Alexa Bliss® & Nikki Cross® will be replacing Jeff Hardy™ at the 16th annual RINGSIDE FEST scheduled for Sunday, November 3rd at Carolines on Broadway in Times Square, New York City presented by RINGSIDE COLLECTIBLES.
This blockbuster event includes appearances by WWE® Superstars:
Sasha Banks®, Alexa Bliss® & Nikki Cross® (appearing 9am-12pm)
Universal Champion Seth Rollins® & Ricochet® (appearing 1pm-4pm)
Tickets are required for autograph and photo opportunities. Availability is very limited.
To order tickets and for more details visit http://www.RingsideFest.com!
Mattel’s design team will also be on hand with the latest WWE® Action Figures on display and answering questions from fans!
Ringside Collectibles, Inc. is the #1 on-line retailer of Mattel WWE wrestling figures! Visit Ringside Collectibles at http://www.WrestlingFigures.com
