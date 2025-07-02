Jeff Hardy Says He’s Reached Three Years Of Sobriety

Jeff Hardy has celebrated three years of sobriety, as he revealed in a new interview. The WWE and AEW alumni and current TNA star has had multiple issues with drugs and alcohol during his career, most recently his arrest on a felony DUI charge in June of 2022 when he was with AEW. Hardy pleaded no contest and did 30 days in jail with a court-mandated DUI program.

Hardy appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show on Wednesday and during the conversation, he was asked how long he’s been sober. Hardy responded (per Fightful), “Three years, two days.”

Hardy and his brother Matt are set to compete for the TNA World Tag Team Championships in a four-way ladder match at Slammiversary.