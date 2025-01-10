Jeff Hardy Reveals Who Inspired Him To Paint His Face

Jeff Hardy cited some classic (and unsurprising) names as those who inspired him to use facepaint in his wrestling career. Hardy has been painting his face since the 2000s, and in a new interview with MuscleManMalcolm he cited the legendary facepaint-using names of Ultimate Warrior, Sting and The Road Warriors as his inspiration.

“Sting and the Ultimate Warrior,” Hardy said (per Fightful). “The Road Warriors, as well. I went to a wrestling match when I was 12 years old and saw Sting come out in Fayetteville, North Carolina, touched his shoulder. I didn’t know why he painted his face, but I loved it, and that’s what created me today.”

Jeff Hardy is part of the TNA roster with his brother Matt, having signed new one-year contracts in November. They will defend the TNA World Tag Team Championships at TNA Genesis next weekend.