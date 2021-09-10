Jeff Hardy Wants To Be WWE Universal Champion Before Retiring, Talks Relationship With Vince McMahon

Jeff Hardy recently appeared on Felger & Massaroti, and he discussed a variety of topics, including his goal to become WWE Universal Champion, his relationship with Vince McMahon, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Fightful):

Jeff Hardy on wanting to be Universal Champion before his career is over: “My number one goal is to be the Universal Champion, like one time, before my career is over. I don’t put a number on how much longer I have, I’m very much living life day to day. I want to entertain people and it’s so exciting to be back in front of live audiences after a year of silence in the ThunderDome. I have all these ideas still and I’m blessed that I still have the passion for pro wrestling that I had when I was 16. Anything is possible in pro wrestling and I’m shooting for the stars.”

On how long he thinks he’ll continue to wrestle: “I have no idea. Every match I have now might be my last match. Sometimes, the little things kill. It’s so easy to get hurt. I just don’t know. I live week-to-week and match-to-match.”

On his relationship with Vince McMahon: “I’m so grateful to have this opportunity to be a WWE superstar and very thankful and grateful for every show that I’m on. It don’t matter what I’m doing, I’m blessed to be part of WWE still. It’s a business relationship. I try to do the best I can for him and for WWE. Hopefully that’s enough.”