Jeff Jarrett Enjoys Doing Commentary For AEW, Is Taking It ‘One Day At a Time’

Jeff Jarrett has done commentary work for AEW in recent months, and he says it’s something he’s enjoyed doing. The AEW star announced on the January 1st episode of Dynamite that he had signed the last talent contract of his career with AEW. Jarrett has done panel work and commentary appearances for AEW over the last year, and he spoke on the Battleground podcast about how it’s something that he’s enjoyed doing. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On his commentary appearances: “I’m going to play that and take that one day at a time. When I signed originally with AEW a couple of years ago, two years ago, that wasn’t on my, as the kids say, bingo card. But they asked me one time to fill in, I did an analyst for ‘Zero Hour’ and then another spot on ‘Zero Hour,’ and then I did a two-hour ‘Dynamite’ and a one-hour ‘Rampage,’ and it’s something that I just kind of, by luck, like ‘man I kind of like this, I love this.”

On his work in the role to date: “I’m beyond below a rookie as far as being an analyst or a color commentator, so when the time comes, I’m going to cross that, but I might give that a shot.”